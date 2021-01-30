Nagpur coronavirus update: 294 new Covid-19 cases; 4 more deaths recorded

With the addition of 294 fresh



cases of COVID-19, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Nashik district reached 1,33,964 on Saturday, an official said.

Four patients died of the infection during the day, while 347 were discharged from various treatment facilities, the official said.

With this, the number of recoveries in the district reached 1,26,556 and the toll stood at 4,154, he said.

The district is now left with 3,254 active cases, the official said.

With the addition of 4,641 samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the district rose to 10,60,612, he added.

