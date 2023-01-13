Haryana govt extends schools' winter holidays till Jan 21 due to cold wave

The on Friday extended the holidays in all in the state till January 21 in view of prevailing cold weather conditions.

According to a notice issued by Haryana's Directorate of School Education, all government and private will remain closed till January 21 since holidays have been extended.

The schools, which were earlier scheduled to reopen on January 16, will now reopen on January 23.

The notice, however, said that classes will continue to be held for students of Class 10 and 12, who have to appear in their board examinations.

