Haryana police using water cannons on farmers shows insensitivity: Badal

-
ALSO READ
Protesting farmers halt toll collection on most highways in Haryana
Farmers should have waited for next talks before tractor march, says BJP
Shashi Tharoor joins Punjab MPs protesting over farm bills at Jantar Mantar
Farm Bills: 'Rail Roko' stir in Punjab, Haryana; train services suspended
Farmers' protest over Centre's three new agri bills continues for 20th day
-
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday strongly condemned the 'repression' unleashed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Haryana against peacefully and democratically protesting farmers.
In a statement here, Badal said, "The response of Haryana's BJP government clearly showed that this party and its governments at the centre and in the states are full of hatred for the farmers and have no intention at all of resolving the crises created by the passage of three Acts on the marketing of the farmers' produce."
"It is shocking that no effort was made at all by those in power in Haryana to talk to the farmers who were protesting peacefully. Instead, they abused 'the might of the state' to provoke and suppress democratic protests," he added.
Badal said that the police repression including the use of water cannons showed how insensitive the BJP has become to the plight of the farmers.
"The Punjab unit of BJP is rubbing salt in farmers' wounds. I fail to understand this party's overall mindset against farmers. On the one hand, they are inviting farmers for talks while on the other they are provoking them through protests and provocative acts against them," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU