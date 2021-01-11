BJP calls for bandh on Jan 11 in Maha's Bhandara over death of kids in fire

The BJP has called for a bandh



in Bhandara district of on Monday to express anguish over the death of ten infants in a fire at the district hospital here, a party MP said on Sunday.

BJP MP from Bhandara, Sunil Mendhe, told reporters that the party wanted either a judicial inquiry or a probe by a retired judge into the Saturday's incident.

"We also want a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the bereaved families," he said.

Referring to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's visit to the hospital earlier in the day, the MP said we had expected that he would immediately suspend the civil surgeon, doctors and other staff and order a detailed inquiry, but nothing happened.

"The BJP has taken a decision to call a bandh in Bhandara on Monday to draw the attention of the government," he said.

