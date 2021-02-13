Haryana to make protesters pay for damage to public property

Chief Minister on Saturday said his government is planning to bring a law under which protesters will have to pay for the damage to public properties during any protest.

Talking to media after his meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, Khattar said he informed the Minister about Dharnas and Maha Panchayats organised by farmers in the state.

"We talked about party matters. We also talked about the farmers' protest and I gave the Home Minister all the information that I had about dharnas and Kisan Maha Panchayats in the state," said Khattar.

When asked if he also talked about his government's proposed law against protestors, CM said, "No, we have not talked about the laws. We have been planning to bring this law even before the farmers' movement started.

