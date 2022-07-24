Hathras SP removed after truck mows down six Kanwariyas near Sadabad

-
ALSO READ
SC extends stay on proposed demolition of jhuggis at Sarojini Nagar
"Shift blame to flawed Indian system": How Uber reacted to 2014 rape case
Uber gets into damage control with the story of a changed company post 2017
Rape even by husband is rape: Karnataka HC refuses to drop case against man
Centre may clarify in HC if it wishes to withdraw its stand on marital rape
-
Vikas Kumar Vaidya, the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district, has been removed following the death of six Kanwariyas in a road accident.
Vaidya has been posted as commandant PAC in Mirzapur.
He has been replaced by Devesh Kumar Pandey who takes over as the new SP.
On Saturday, six kanwariyas were killed after being hit by a dumper truck near Sadabad in Hathras.
The driver of the dumper truck fled from the spot, but was later arrested, police said.
According to preliminary investigations, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the pilgrims, said a senior police officer.
Five of the men died at the spot while a sixth succumbed to injuries at Sarojini Naidu Medical College in Agra.
The Kanwariyas blamed the police for failing to regulate traffic on the route.
--IANS
amita/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU