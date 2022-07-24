Telangana govt to distribute 12 mn national flags for I-Day celebrations

Ahead of the country's 75th celebrations, the Telangana government has decided to celebrate "Swatantra Bharatha Vajrotsava Dwi Saptaham" for two weeks, seven days before and the same number of days after August 15, and also distribute 1.20 crore flags for hoisting across the state.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed the officials concerned to organise a slew of programmes emphasising patriotism and educate the new generations about the freedom fighters, their sacrifices and the fruits of the freedom struggle enjoyed in the country, an official release said on Saturday night.

"CM KCR said that the flag should be hoisted on every house in the state. For that, 1.20 crore tri-colour flags will made available," it said.

He instructed the officials to organise door-to-door flag hoisting, sports events, essay writing, Kavi Sammelan (gathering of poets) and cultural programmes to infuse nationalism.

Speaking on the occasion, KCR, as Rao is popularly known, said, "The present generation should acquaint (themselves with) knowledge about the freedom struggle, sacrifices, the then national leaders and martyrs in the struggle... Every Telangana citizen should take part in the diamond jubilee celebrations of from village to town and spread the message of India's glory as One India."



He instructed the officials to give orders to handloom and power loom workers from Gadwal, Narayanpet, Siricilla, Pochampally, Bhongir and Warangal to manufacture the flags.

The Chief Minister instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to take all necessary steps to hoist national flags reflecting the patriotic spirit at all populated places, bus stations, railway stations, cinema halls, shopping malls, star hotels in the cities, and main traffic junctions.

KCR instructed the officials to take steps to light the diamond jubilee flame from the villages to towns under the supervision of Panchayat Raj and Municipal Administration departments.

The Chief minister suggested MPs, MLAs, MLCs and also sarpanch level people representatives including Chief Secretary-level officials to print the symbol on their official letter pads.

KCR appealed to media houses to display the on the screen and publish the tricolour flag symbol on their mastheads during the 15 days of celebrations. He requested the media companies to telecast special programmes on patriotism.

