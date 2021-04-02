Haven't imposed any export ban on Covaxin, Covishield, says govt

-
-
The ministry of external affairs on Friday clarified that India has not imposed any export ban on coronavirus vaccines and the government has supplied jabs to more than 80 countries across the world.
"Till now we have supplied vaccines to more than 80 countries across the world," Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson for MEA said.
"A total of 64.4 million doses of vaccine supplied to various countries and 18.2 million through covax so far," he said.
Reuters reported that India has put a temporary hold on all major exports of the AstraZeneca coronavirus shot made by the Serum to meet domestic demand as coronavirus infections continue to rise.
There have been concerns that other developing nations depending upon Serum Institute's contract with the vaccine alliances for their doses will struggle to continue their roll-outs.
The Serum Insitute was due to deliver 90 million vaccine doses to Covax over March and April and, while it was not immediately clear how many would be diverted for domestic use.
Global vaccine alliance Gavi, which runs the Covax programme, said that Indian vaccine supplies to lower income countries are being delayed.
"Deliveries will be delayed in March and April as the government of India battles a new wave of Covid-19 infections," it said in a statement.
