Coronavirus LIVE: India records 133,228 new cases; death toll at 335,114

Coronavirus live updates: India reported 133,228 fresh Covid-19 infections today, taking the caseload to 28,306,883. With 3,205 new fatalities, the death toll is now at 335,114, Worldometer showed this morning. India continues to be the second worst-hit nation.
With 26,513 cases reported in the past 24 hours, Tamil Nadu is leading the state list. It is followed by Karnataka with 14,304 new infections. Maharashtra reported 14,123 cases. Kerala 19,760, and Andhra Pradesh 12,400 cases. The case count was 10,137 for West Bengal.
City-wise, Bengaluru saw 3,418 new infections, Coimbatore recorded 3,332 new cases, followed by Chennai (2,467 cases), Kolkata (1,324 cases), Mumbai (830 cases) and Delhi (623 cases).
The six most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5,761,015), Karnataka (2,606,431, Kerala (2,516,314), Tamil Nadu (2,123,029), Uttar Pradesh (16,92,822), and Andhra Pradesh (1,685,142).
World coronavirus update: The world is seeing decline in the number of fresh coronavirus cases that are recorded daily. 171,899,564 has been infected across the globe by the deadly contagion since November 2019. While 154,588,884 have recovered, 3,575,254 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 34,133,807, followed by India, Brazil, France and Turkey. However, in the past seven days, India has added the highest number of fresh cases at 1,226,159, followed by the Brazil (426,538) and Argentina (219,649).
