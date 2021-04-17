HC grants bail to Lalu in Dumka treasury case; paves way for his release

-
ALSO READ
Fodder Scam: Jharkhand HC defers Lalu Prasad's bail plea to Feb 19
Lalu's bail application rejected in Dumka case; no immediate release
Lalu's bail hearing deferred to Nov 27; release expectations delayed
Court rejects Lalu Prasad Yadav's bail application in fodder scam case
Jharkhand BJP chief charged with sedition, plot to 'destabilise' state govt
-
The Jharkhand High Court on Saturday granted bail to RJD president Lalu Prasad in Dumka treasury case of the multi-crore rupees fodder scam, paving way for his release from jail.
The bail was allowed to Prasad by Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh.
The court directed him neither to leave the country without permission nor change his address and mobile number during the bail period.
Prasad had acquired bail in three other cases of the fodder scam and was waiting for judgement in the instant case related to illegal withdrawal of Rs 3.13 crore from the Dumka treasury in 90s to come out of the jail.
The septuagenarian RJD supremo was airlifted to AIIMS New Delhi in January last in view of his bad health.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU