Sharad Pawar discharged from hospital after gall bladder surgery

-
ALSO READ
NCP chief Sharad Pawar undergoes gall bladder surgery in Mumbai
Sharad Pawar to undergo gall bladder surgery on April 12, says NCP
Sharad Pawar discharged from hospital, condition stable: NCP leader
Second dry run of Covid-19 vaccination held at 150 sites across Delhi
Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for overactive bladder treatment drug
-
NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who underwent a gall bladder surgery at the Breach Candy Hospital here three days back, was discharged from the facility on Thursday, party spokesperson Nawab Malik said.
The 80-year-old leader underwent a laparoscopic surgery (a minimally invasive procedure) at the hospital on Monday.
"Pawar was discharged from the hospital some time back," Malik said on Wednesday.
The NCP chief was hospitalised for the removal of his gall bladder and the surgery was followed by a two-day stay at the medical facility, he said.
Pawar will rest for next some days at his residence here, he added.
Earlier, the NCP president had undergone an emergency endoscopy for the removal of a stone from his bile duct at the hospital on March 30.
Pawar's party shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU