HC pulls up govt, oppn as Karnataka records 21,390 fresh Covid cases

-
ALSO READ
Finding BSY's successor may be a tough challenge for BJP in Karnataka
Yediyurappa quits as Karnataka CM on day of govt's 2nd anniversary
Covid-19 pandemic: First dose-seekers helped drive record vaccination
India giving record 12.5 million Covid-19 vaccines daily: PM Modi
Coronavirus LIVE: Kerala reports 22,064 new Covid cases; 2,052 in Karnataka
-
Positivity rate in Karnataka rose to 10.96 per cent on Wednesday even as the state recorded 21,390 fresh Covid cases during the day. Of that, Bengaluru accounted for 15,617 cases.
The Karnataka High Court asked the state government why the Mekedatu padayatra was allowed amid the rising number of Covid cases. It also issued a show-cause notice to the Congress for violating Covid curbs.
“Congress did not follow Covid rules. Congress did not allow officers to do their duty. Will the Congress now ignore Hon'ble High Court's reprehension? The BJP government did not use brute force to stop padayatra respecting the right to protest in a democracy, and not due to inability,” said health minister Sudhakar K.
The Mekedatu Padayatra is a 10-day march demanding the implementation of a reservoir project on the Cauvery river in the state. The Congress started the padayatra on Sunday despite the state government's Covid restrictions.
Late on Tuesday evening, the state government extended Covid curbs in the state to January 31 morning. The state government has now prohibited all rallies, dharnas, and protests – marriage functions are permitted with not more than 200 people in open spaces and 100 people in closed places. Intensive surveillance will be conducted at the state’s borders with Maharashtra, Kerala and Goa, the government said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU