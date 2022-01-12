HC pulls up govt, oppn as Karnataka records 21,390 fresh Covid cases

Positivity rate in rose to 10.96 per cent on Wednesday even as the state recorded 21,390 fresh Covid cases during the day. Of that, Bengaluru accounted for 15,617 cases.

The High Court asked the state government why the Mekedatu padayatra was allowed amid the rising number of Covid cases. It also issued a show-cause notice to the Congress for violating Covid curbs.

“Congress did not follow Covid rules. Congress did not allow officers to do their duty. Will the Congress now ignore Hon'ble High Court's reprehension? The BJP government did not use brute force to stop padayatra respecting the right to protest in a democracy, and not due to inability,” said health minister Sudhakar K.

The Mekedatu Padayatra is a 10-day march demanding the implementation of a reservoir project on the Cauvery river in the state. The Congress started the padayatra on Sunday despite the state government's Covid restrictions.

Late on Tuesday evening, the state government extended Covid curbs in the state to January 31 morning. The state government has now prohibited all rallies, dharnas, and protests – marriage functions are permitted with not more than 200 people in open spaces and 100 people in closed places. Intensive surveillance will be conducted at the state’s borders with Maharashtra, Kerala and Goa, the government said.