HC quashes plea against Google for showing Kannada as 'ugliest language'

-
ALSO READ
CBSE Class 12 results out: Check marks at cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in
ISC, ICSE Result 2021 declared on cisce.org: How to check marks
Maharashtra SSC result 2021 out on mahresult.nic.in; result site crashes
Bihar 10th result out on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; Puja Kumari tops
SC gets 9 new judges, B V Nagarathna could be first woman CJI in 2027
-
Karnataka High Court on Wednesday quashed a petition seeking to initiate legal action against Google after a search result on its platform showed Kannada as the "ugliest language" in India.
Earlier, the search engine Google India has tendered an apology in the matter in terms of the content displayed on the website and assured the court that such incidents will not take place in future.
The petition was filed by the Anti-Corruption Council of India Trust, against Google India and other respondents and sought direction for the company to pay a compensation of Rs 10 crore defaming and tarnishing the dignity of the "historic Kannada language and it to be deposited with the Department of Culture and Heritage, Government of Karnataka."
Acting Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum's Division bench noted in its order that Google India had apologised for the misunderstanding and hurting the sentiments of people on its Twitter handle this year on June 3.
The matter first came to light on June 3, when several Kannadigas noted that Google results to the question " which is the ugliest language in India" showed Kannada in the result.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU