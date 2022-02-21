HC refuses to grant more time to govt on pleas to criminalise marital rape

-
ALSO READ
Centre may clarify in HC if it wishes to withdraw its stand on marital rape
Marital rape a crime of cruelty in India: Delhi govt to High Court
Clarify stand on marital rape criminalisation: Delhi HC tells Centre
SC collegium recommends names to Centre, 13 HCs to get new Chief Justices
SC gets 9 new judges, B V Nagarathna could be first woman CJI in 2027
-
The Delhi High Court Monday refused to grant further time to the Centre to make its stand clear on the issue of criminalising marital rape and reserved judgement on various pleas in the matter.
The Centre submitted that it has sent communication to all states and Union territories asking their comments on the issue and urged the court that the proceedings be adjourned till such time the inputs are received.
A bench of Justices Rajiv Shakdher and C Hari Shankar said it was not possible to adjourn an ongoing matter as there is no terminal date by when the Centre's consultations will be over on the issue.
We are closing it then, the bench said, adding, judgement reserved. List for directions on March 2. In the meantime, counsel for parties may file their written submissions and compliations.
The court was dealing with a batch of petitions seeking to strike down the exception granted to husbands under the Indian rape law.
On February 7, the high court had granted two weeks time to the Centre to state its stand on the petitions seeking criminalization of marital rape.
The Centre had filed an affidavit urging the court to defer hearing on the petitions, stating that criminalising marital rape has very far reaching socio-legal implications in the country and a meaningful consultative process with various stakeholders including the state governments is needed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU