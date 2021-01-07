HC rejects bail petition of KMSS leader Akhil Gogoi in violent CAA protests

The Gauhati High Court on



Thursday rejected the bail petition of Krishak Mukti Sangram Parishad (KMSS) and Raijor Dal leader in the case related to his alleged role in violent protests against Citizenship (Amendemnt) Act lodged by the NIA.

A division bench of the High Court comprising Justices Kalyan Rai Surana and Ajit Bathakur rejected the bail petition of

Gogoi is lodged in Guwahati Central jail since his arrest in December 2019 for his alleged role in violent anti- Citizenship Amendment Act protests.

He was arrested on December 12, 2019 as a preventive measure while protests against the CAA in the state raged and resulted in violence at several places.

Gogoi's case was later handed over to the Investigation Agency (NIA).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)