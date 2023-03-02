JUST IN
HC slams Centre, Delhi govt for distancing themselves from DMRC dues
Andhra Pradesh CM banks on 'silent revolution' to attract investors
Farmers crowd swell at 'seed counter' on first day of Pusa agri-mela
Health Min discusses leveraging Pandemic Fund for Global South under G20
G20 meet: EAM Jaishankar meets US Secretary of State Antony Blinken
Nitish expresses concern over attacks on Bihar labourers in Tamil Nadu
Delhi HC seeks ED stand on plea by Sukesh against money laundering charges
SC order on Hindenburg issue: Truth will prevail, says Gautam Adani
CEC, ECs to be appointed by Prez on advice of PM, Opposition leader, CJI
Adani-Hindenburg row: SC forms 5-member committee headed by former judge
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» News Â» National
HC quashes special court's 'cryptic' order rejecting Navlakha's bail plea
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

HC slams Centre, Delhi govt for distancing themselves from DMRC dues

Attaching DMRC's assets for award will bring Delhi to a halt, Centre tells HC

Topics
Delhi High Court | DMRC | Delhi government

Dhruvaksh Saha  |  New Delhi 

Flickr

After it had impleaded the Union government and the Delhi government in the case, the Delhi High Court on Thursday slammed the two governments after they claimed that they cannot be made liable for the dues of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to an arm of Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra).

"It is amazing that there are two elected governments who have formed this corporation, and now we’re being told that this corporation has no money. Imagine what message you are conveying to the outside world — a government corporation which is refusing to deal with an award," Justice Yashwant Varma orally remarked.

"Let’s not distance ourselves so far that it becomes untenable," the judge noted. Moreover, DMRC has been ordered to furnish complete details of funds available with it so that the court can take a holistic view. The next hearing will be held on Friday.

In a previous hearing, the court noted that the total amount of the award with interest till February 14, 2022, was Rs 8,009 crore. Out of this, a sum of Rs 1,678 crore has been paid so far by the DMRC and dues stand at Rs 6,330 crore.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, which owns 50 per cent of DMRC has stated that under provisions of the Companies Act, 2003, it cannot be held liable for the entire amount.

The court had also asked the Centre to take a call on granting sanction to attach DMRC’s assets in the case, under a provision of the Metro Railways Act. The Centre said that it cannot permit such an action "since that would result in closure of DMRC and bring the city of Delhi to a halt. Such a situation will cause significant inconvenience to the public and impact law and order in the city."

This is a reiteration of DMRC’s earlier stand in the case where it expressed its inability to attach its assets in the case.

In January, DMRC had told the court it had requested the Centre and the Delhi government to lend over Rs 3,500 crore each as interest-free subordinate debt for repayment of the unpaid arbitral award. The Centre informed the court that this request is under consideration and the decision will be conveyed to DMRC.

DMRC and DAMEPL have been at odds ever since the latter pulled out of the Delhi Metro Airport Line operations due to safety issues arising from structural defects. An arbitral court ruled in favour of the RInfra firm in 2017, asking DMRC to pay the arbitral award, which was later upheld by the Supreme Court.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi High Court

First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 19:49 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.