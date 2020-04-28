HC stays Kerala govt employees 'forced' salary cut order for 2 months

The on Tuesday stayed for two months the state government's decision to deduct six-day salary of its employees for five months to garner resources for the outbreak .

Various Congress-led staff unions had approached the court over the "arbitrary manner in which employees had been forcibly directed to contribute to the CM Covid Relief Fund".

The court pointed out that salary is an employee's right. However the court said that the state government could go in for an appeal, if it wished.





ALSO READ: NITI Aayog sealed for 48 hours after staffer tests Covid-19 positive

Incidentally, Chief Minister and Finance Minister Thomas Issac had first demanded a contribution of one month's salary each from all state government officials towards the Relief Fund, but the move was shot down by the opposition parties.

Feeling snubbed, the Vijayan government then went ahead and announced that they have no other way but to defer six-day salary for every month for the next five months. It too came under attack from the opposition staff unions which approached the court.

Senior Congress legislator P.T. Thomas said the court order was a "beating for the arrogance and adamant stand taken by Vijayan".

"It should not be forgotten that a controversy had surfaced in the way similar funds collected during the 2018 floods were misused and hence when this call came people by and large were not impressed. So, it's only natural the court stayed this," said Thomas.

Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekheran however put up a brave face and said the government will have to abide by the court stay.



ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: Govt says plasma therapy in trial stage; India toll 939

"This was resorted to because of paucity of funds at the state's disposal. Now, we will have to see what else can be done," said Chandrasekheran.