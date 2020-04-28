NITI Aayog sealed for 48 hours after staffer tests Covid-19 positive

The building that houses the government’s main think-tank, NITI Aayog, has been sealed for the next 48 hours, after a director-level officer tested positive for coronavirus, a senior official said on Tuesday.

However, vice-chairman, Rajiv Kumar said that the Aayog and its members have been working from remote locations and will continue to do so.

Meanwhile, news agency PTI quoting Alok Kumar, an advisor in NITI, reported that a director-level officer working at NITI Bhavan has been tested positive for Covid-19. Today at 9am, he got his report, after which he informed authorities.

Kumar said those who came in contact with the person have been asked to go on self-quarantine.

"We are following necessary protocol and the health ministry has been informed and all the due processes will be followed. So, we are closed for 48 hours," Kumar added.





Later, in a tweet shared the information and said that "disinfection and sanitization of the building are underway. Contacts of the single COVID-19 positive person have been asked to go on self-quarantine".

Recently, the Aviation Ministry headquarters was also sealed after one of its employees who had attended office on April 15, tested positive for COVID-19.

India has been under lockdown since March 25 to combat the spread of coronavirus, which has infected more than 29,000 people in the country. More than 900 people have died due to the deadly virus.

On March 29, the government had constituted 11 empowered groups to suggest measures to ramp up healthcare, put the economy back on track and reduce misery of people as quickly as possible post the coronavirus-induced lockdown.



Two critical groups, that is the Empowered Group on medical equipment and management plan headed by member V K Paul and the empowered group on coordinating with private sector NGOs and international organisations headed by CEO Amitabh Kant were functioning from NITI Bhavan.

That apart, the Aayog has been part of several more important groups constituted to tackle COVID-19.

Recently, it organised several webinars on critical issues such as working during COVID-19, health issues etc.