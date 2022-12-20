JUST IN
Business Standard

HC suggests Tamil Nadu govt to consider conducting TNMC election online

Earlier this month, the court had directed the government to postpone the elections by three months

Topics
Tamil Nadu | Madras High Court

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Madras High Court
Madras High Court

The Madras High Court has suggested to the State government to conduct elections to the Tamil Nadu Medical Council (TNMC) through online/ e-voting.

Justice R Subramanian gave the suggestion while disposing two writ petitions from Dr S Syed Thahir Hussain of Madurai and another, today

Earlier in the first week of this month, the judge had directed the government to postpone the elections to the Council by three months.

This interim order passed on December 6 was based on the submission by Advocate-General R Shamugasundaram that the Tamil Nadu Medical Registration Act governing the elections and other issues will be thoroughly revised in three months.

Recording the submission, the judge had directed the government to revisit the 1914 Act within three months and to conduct the elections thereafter.

The petitions sought to quash the notification dated October 19, 2022, which notified elections to the TNMC Election and prayed for a direction to the State Chief Secretary and the Health Secretary to make provisions for online voting system. It also sought to appoint a retired judge of the High Court as an independent administrator to conduct the election within a timeframe to be fixed by the Court.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 19:46 IST

