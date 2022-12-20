HC suggests Tamil Nadu govt to consider conducting TNMC election online

The has suggested to the State government to conduct elections to the Medical Council (TNMC) through online/ e-voting.

Justice R Subramanian gave the suggestion while disposing two writ petitions from Dr S Syed Thahir Hussain of Madurai and another, today



Earlier in the first week of this month, the judge had directed the government to postpone the elections to the Council by three months.

This interim order passed on December 6 was based on the submission by Advocate-General R Shamugasundaram that the Medical Registration Act governing the elections and other issues will be thoroughly revised in three months.

Recording the submission, the judge had directed the government to revisit the 1914 Act within three months and to conduct the elections thereafter.

The petitions sought to quash the notification dated October 19, 2022, which notified elections to the TNMC Election and prayed for a direction to the State Chief Secretary and the Health Secretary to make provisions for online voting system. It also sought to appoint a retired judge of the High Court as an independent administrator to conduct the election within a timeframe to be fixed by the Court.

