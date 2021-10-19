HDFC Bank suspends staff held for attempting withdrawal from NRI account

-
ALSO READ
One more extortion case filed against Param Bir Singh; 4th within a month
Covid-19: Special corridor facilitated for oxygen supply to Delhi hospitals
As electronic transactions surge, it's boom time for tech fraud fighters
In Focus: Will your recurring payments fail from today?
Analysts see 23% upside in HDFC Bank but caution against loan restructuring
-
HDFC Bank has suspended the employees who were arrested by the Delhi Police for alleged involvement in attempts of unauthorised withdrawal from high-value NRI account.
"Basis the FIR, police has arrested suspects including bank staff. We have suspended bank staff pending outcome of the investigation," the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.
"Our systems detected unauthorised and suspicious attempts to transact in certain accounts. Basis the system alerts, we reported the matter to law enforcement agencies for further and necessary investigation, and lodged an FIR," added the bank.
The bank further informed that it is extending full support to the law enforcement agencies in the investigation. "At HDFC Bank, there's zero tolerance for any misconduct, financial or otherwise," it added.
Delhi Police Cyber Cell arrested 12 people, including three HDFC bank employees, for attempting to make unauthorised withdrawals from a high-value NRI account.
KPS Malhotra, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DCP) (Cyber Cell), informed today that as many as 66 attempts of unauthorised online transactions were made by the group on the high-value account.
"The accused had fraudulently obtained cheque book which has been recovered. Mobile phone number identical to that of account holder's US-based phone number was also procured by the fraudsters," the DSP stated.
"On the basis of technical evidence, footprints, and human intelligence, multiple geolocations were identified. In all, raids were conducted at 20 locations across Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh," he further informed.
Further raids are in progress and investigation in the case is being carried out.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU