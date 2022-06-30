Health ministry building two 50-bed hospitals for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims

-
For this year’s Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir, the Centre is taking steps to ensure healthcare facilities for the pilgrims, including setting up of two 50-bed hospitals at Baltal and Chandwari halts on the way to the cave shrine. The Amarnath Yatra has commenced on Thursday and will conclude on August 11.
The Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) is setting these hospitals up using funds from the Union Ministry of Health.
“State governments have been informed about the required arrangements along with medical preparation, including services of specialist doctors, as well as General Duty Medical Officers (GDMOs) to supplement the efforts of the Jammu & Kashmir government, particularly by those states from where large numbers of pilgrims arrive,” the health ministry informed.
Health professionals, including doctors and paramedics, from 11 states and union territories will be deployed in batches for attending medical emergencies.
