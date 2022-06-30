Health ministry building two 50-bed hospitals for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims

For this year’s in Jammu and Kashmir, the Centre is taking steps to ensure facilities for the pilgrims, including setting up of two 50-bed at Baltal and Chandwari halts on the way to the cave shrine. The has commenced on Thursday and will conclude on August 11.

The Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) is setting these up using funds from the Union Ministry of Health.

“State governments have been informed about the required arrangements along with preparation, including services of specialist doctors, as well as General Duty Officers (GDMOs) to supplement the efforts of the Jammu & Kashmir government, particularly by those states from where large numbers of pilgrims arrive,” the informed.

Health professionals, including and paramedics, from 11 states and union territories will be deployed in batches for attending emergencies.