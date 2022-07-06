Govt reduces gap between Covid precaution dose and second dose to 6 months

-
-
Union Health Ministry on Wednesday announced reduction in gap between Covid precaution dose and second dose from existing 9 months to 6 months for those above 18 years.
The government advisory panel NTAGI has endorsed the reduction, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan announced.
"Corresponding changes have been made in the CoWIN system to facilitate the new dispensation," said Bhushan in his letter to the states.
.@MoHFW_INDIA revises duration b'wn 2nd dose & precaution dose from existing 9 months to 6 months. केंद्रीय आरोग्य मंत्रालयाने 2 री मात्रा आणि प्रीकॉशन मात्रा यातील अंतर 9 महिन्यांहून आता 6 महिने एवढे केले आहे. #IndiaFightsCorona#LargestVaccineDrive pic.twitter.com/j2m8syljbq— PIB in Goa (@PIB_Panaji) July 6, 2022
