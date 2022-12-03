JUST IN
Hearing of defamation case against Rahul Gandhi adjourned to Jan 7
PM Modi to inaugurate Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway on Dec 11
Gujarat opposes SC bail pleas of some convicts in Godhra train burning case
TN CM Stalin announces Rs 500 hike in pension to differently-abled citizens
Ensure law and order during Swiggy partners' strike: Kerala HC to police
CCTV in classrooms does not violate right to privacy: Delhi govt to HC
Proposed procurement of predator drones from US under process: Navy chief
Kerala will proceed 'no matter what' with protest-hit Adani port: Minister
How smart must smart city planners of Srinagar be?
Kerala CM Vijayan, team spent Rs 43 lakh on London visit, reveals RTI
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
PM Modi to inaugurate Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway on Dec 11
India never favours war, violence; not neutral to injustice: Rajnath Singh
Business Standard

Hearing of defamation case against Rahul Gandhi adjourned to Jan 7

The hearing of the defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was adjourned to January 7 by a court in Maharashtra's Thane district as he is busy with the nationwide Bharat Jodo Yatra

Topics
Rahul Gandhi | Indian National Congress | Defamation case

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP

The hearing of the defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on Saturday adjourned to January 7 by a court in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district as he is busy with the nationwide Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The exemption from personal appearance for Gandhi was granted by Bhiwandi Judicial Magistrate First Class IC Wadikar.

"The defamation matter came up for hearing on Saturday. It has been adjourned for January 7, when arguments will be heard regarding permanent exemption of Gandhi," the Congress leader's advocate Narayan Iyer told PTI.

The complainant Rahul Kunte was not present in court either during the day as he is out of station.

The defamation case relates to comments made by the Congress leader during a speech on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the death of Mahatma Gandhi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rahul Gandhi

First Published: Sat, December 03 2022. 16:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.