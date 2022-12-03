TN CM Stalin announces Rs 500 hike in pension to differently-abled citizens

Chief Minister on Saturday announced an increase in pension for the differently-abled including the visually challenged people from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 and said his government is committed to the welfare of all sections of people, particularly, the marginalised.

The Chief Minister said the State-level expert and high level committees are working towards providing technology based framework that would enable the differently-abled persons in government and private sectors to work independently without support.

"There is no necessity for the differently-abled persons to go to office to work. We are going to create an ambience that would facilitate working from home," he said in his address on the occasion of the International day of persons with disabilities celebration held by the government here.

A new initiative is on under the auspices of the Skill Development Corporation to upskill them and provide employment opportunities and the scheme covers providing laptops with loaded relevant softwares. The initiative is covered under the 'Naan Mudhalvan' (I am the first) State scheme.

He said that it is the goal of the government to see that the differently-abled people should not face any difficulty. Not even a single person with disability should have any grievance and even if an initiative is going to benefit a single differently-abled person, it should be done, he said.

Stalin said the pension given by the revenue department would be raised to Rs 1,500 from Rs 1,000, effective January 1 for 4,39,315 differently-abled pensioners including the visually impaired. The move would entail an annual additional expenditure of Rs 263.58 crore. He referred to the exclusive pathway set up by the Greater Chennai Corporation to provide easy access to the Marina beach here to the differently-abled persons. It is their right and it is the government's pathway of love, he said.

The differently-abled people should be given due respect and providing barrier free access to them begins at home (Accessible Home). The disability is in respect of only the human body and is not about their intelligence or skills.

He cited the inspiring hardwork of several differently-abled persons including noted the Paralympic champion Mariyappan Thangavelu.

He said the state government is dedicated to the welfare of all sections of people, in particular the marginalised and government would continue to work towards fulfilling their needs.

His father, former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi coined the Tamil word 'Matruthiranligal' (differently-abled) and gave a new hope, created a separate department for their welfare and held that protfolio as well, Stalin recalled and said similarly he is helming the department.

State Ministers including P Geetha Jeevan (Social Welfare) K Ponmudy (Higher Education) and top officials participated.

