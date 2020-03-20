Heat on govt to end Parliament session over self-quarantine by Raje, MP son

Pressure increased on the government on Friday to end the ongoing at the earliest after several politicians quarantined themselves. The session is scheduled to end on April 3.

Former Rajasthan chief minister tweeted that she and her son Dushyant Singh have gone into self-quarantine after attending singer Kanika Kapoor's party in Lucknow last week. They, however, have not been tested positive yet.

Earlier in the day, Kapoor quarantined herself after testing positive for In a statement released on Instagram, the 41-year-old singer said she developed signs of flu in the last four days.

Kapoor had landed in Lucknow from the United Kingdom in the second week of March, and had attended at least four parties in Lucknow between March 14 and 16 and also stayed with her family in Kanpur. There are allegations that she was not screened for at the Lucknow airport.

Raje and Singh, along with several other politicians and bureaucrats, had attended the party at a hotel in Lucknow on March 14. Kapoor was present there as was Uttar Pradesh health minister Jai Pratap Singh, who has also quarantined himself. The party was hosted by a nephew of former Bahujan Samaj Party MP Akbar Ahmed Dumpy.

Singh is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha member, and had actively participated in parliamentary proceedings and meetings after his return from Lucknow.

On Wednesday, Singh was at Rashtrapati Bhavan, along with 100 other MPs from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, for a breakfast meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind.

Some who had interacted with Singh since his return from Lucknow, including Trinamool Congress’ Derek O’Brien and Congress’ Deepinder Singh Hooda, also quarantined themselves pending tests.

"While in Lucknow, I attended a dinner with my son Dushyant and his in-laws. Kanika, who has unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19 was also a guest. As a matter of abundant caution, my son and I have immediately self-quarantined and we're taking all necessary precautions," Raje said in a tweet.

O'Brien tweeted, "This government is putting us all at risk. The PM says self-isolate yourself but Parliament is on. I was sitting next to Dushyant the other day for two-and-a-half hours. There are two more MPs who are in self-isolation. The session should be deferred.”

O’Brien had spent two and a half hours sitting next to Singh at a meeting of the parliamentary standing committee on road transport, aviation and tourism on Wednesday.

Sources said Singh also attended another party in Delhi hosted by an opposition politician.