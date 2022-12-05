JUST IN
Business Standard

Heavy firing in police encounter in Noida, 1 injured, 2 arrested

A high-level encounter in Noida, between police and a gang posing to be police officers, ended with two arrests, with one of the accused left injured, police informed on Monday.

Topics
noida | Uttar Pradesh | Police firing

ANI  General News 

arrested, jailed, police custody
Representative Image

A high-level encounter in Noida, between police and a gang posing to be police officers, ended with two arrests, with one of the accused left injured, police informed on Monday.

The incident took place near the Phase-1 police station.

The gang was robbing people by going around as police officers. They had looted one courier boy of Rs 34,000 on December 1.

While two members of the gang were arrested, one managed to flee. Police said they were looking for him.

One accused named Deepanshu was injured after the firing.

The police said they recovered around 15 thousand rupees in cash, the car used in the robbery, fake police ID cards, one bike and cartridges.

First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 23:25 IST

