Monsoon in Karnataka: Heavy rains rattle Mangalore, Udupi; schools shut

Heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning wreaked havoc in Karnataka on Wednesday, compelling the state to shut down schools and colleges across coastal Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district. Mangaluru and Udupi were the worst affected, with reports of property loss and waterlogging coming from several areas. .

Private weather forecast agency Skymet today said, "Southwest Monsoon has now covered entire Kerala, most parts of Coastal Karnataka and some more parts of Bay of Bengal." The weatherman added, "Conditions remain favourable for Southwest Monsoon further advance covering parts of Northeast India during the next 24 to 48 hours".

Schools in Karnataka will remain closed on Thursday.

"We have advised all state-run and private schools and colleges across the district to remain closed for two days as a safety measure due to heavy rains flooding roads and localities in the district," Sasikant Sentil, Deputy Commissioner told reporters in Mangaluru, about 350 kilometres from state capital Bengaluru.

Heavy rains are expected in Kerala and the coastal Karnataka region till June 2, according to the Weather Forecasting Centre predictions.

2. Schools in Karnataka will remain closed on Thursday



3. As many as 12 people have been injured, according to Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Saisikanth Senthil. Mangaluru was one of the most affected with at least 52 houses there being damaged in the rains, according to media reports. Five rehabilitation centres have been opened and compensation for the injured will be announced on Wednesday, ANI reported.

4. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took cognizance of the matter and said that all assistance would be provided for those affected in the rains. "I pray for the safety and well-being of all those affected by heavy rains in various parts of Karnataka. Have spoken to officials and asked them to ensure all possible assistance in the affected areas," he tweeted.





I pray for the safety and wellbeing of all those affected by heavy rains in various parts of Karnataka. Have spoken to officials and asked them to ensure all possible assistance in the affected areas. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 29, 2018

The Home Minister's office also took note of the matter and said that the MHA was in constant touch with the officials and all necessary assistance was being provided.

"HM Shri @rajnathsingh has reviewed the situation in Mangaluru and other areas after the reports of heavy rains in coastal Karnataka. He has asked the Home Secretary to rush more NDRF teams to Mangaluru if required. MHA is closely monitoring the situation in coastal Karnataka," the Home Ministry tweeted.





HM Shri @rajnathsingh has reviewed the situation in Mangaluru and other areas after the reports of heavy rains in coastal Karnataka. He has asked the Home Secretary to rush more NDRF teams to Mangaluru, if required. MHA is closely monitoring the situation in coastal Karnataka. — HMO India (@HMOIndia) May 29, 2018

Karnataka Chief Minister, H D Kumaraswamy also took stock of the situtaion and directed the Deputy Commissioner to take assistance from the coast guard to rescue people. He also directed the deputy commissioner to take all the precautionary steps to prevent severe damage and loss of lives.

7. Civic bodies have taken the help of social media to advise commuters to avoid several places clogged with rainwater to avoid traffic jams. Ballalbagh, Padil, Jyothi, Mallikatte are some of the places which the motorists are being advised to avoid.