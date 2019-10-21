Heavy rains lash parts of Kerala; Met Dept issues red alert in 6 districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued red alert for six districts in Kerala after heavy rains lashed many parts of the state. The districts are Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Palakkad.

A prolonged period of rainy weather that could last for a couple of days is possible across the state. "Monitor local weather from official sources," said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Squally weather with wind speed of 45-55 kmph is likely to prevail over Kerala coast and fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea.

This is the first time that the IMD has issued red alert during the northeast monsoon season this year.

According to IMD data, Kerala has recorded 292.2 mm rainfall since October 1 against 'actual' rainfall of 212.4 mm, a departure of 38%. While three districts recorded 'excess' rainfall, six others reported 'large excess' rainfall.

Ernakulam and Kottayam districts, in central Kerala, recorded the most rainfall this October.

The present rainfall has been exacerbated by the formation of a low-pressure area over the east-central Arabian, which is 'very likely' to become a 'well-marked low' and intensify further into a depression during the subsequent 24 hours. At the same time, another low-pressure area is predicted to form over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal along Tamil Nadu and Andhra coasts over October 23, according to reports.

The presence of both of these weather formations has intensified the rainfall in Kerala.

Heavy rainfall, which began Sunday evening, impacted normal life in various parts of the Kerala, disrupting road and rail traffic movements.