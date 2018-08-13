Initial estimates suggest crop loss of Rs 6 bn: Rain-hit Kerala planters

The fury that claimed 186 lives and left thousands homeless in Kerala has resulted in a of around Rs 6 billion, preliminary estimates by the state's planters show.

Also, the that has wreaked havoc in the state is expected to continue for the next few days, according to authorities.

"The alone would be around Rs 6 billion as per our estimates and it is yet to be known how much the overall loss, including the infrastructure and others, would be because of the heavy rains, and flood during this monsoon," said Ajith Balakrishnan, secretary, Association of Planters of Kerala (APK).

The tea sector may see a loss to the tune of around Rs 1.50 billion, even as incidents such as a landslide sweeping a 100-acre plantation in Wayanad has yet to be accounted for. Rubber, and cardamom too will see a big loss.



Wherever rain gaurds were not installed, the damage is severe. Job loss, too, is expected to be higher this time. The overall loss could be figured out only by the end of this month.

In Idukki and Wayanad districts of Kerala, rain is still relentless in some parts. Other parts of the state have got a relief. However, the meteorological department has predicted further rainfall in various parts, triggering fears of further losses. Planters have informed the government about the losses.

The value of products produced last year by the plantation sector in Kerala was around Rs 97.80 billion. In terms of production, the industry state was expecting tea to grow by 15-20 per cent, by 10 per cent and cardamom by 20 per cent. The production expectations of are usually analysed by the second half of the year.

If the situation improves now, planters are expecting that by October or November, they can make some progress in terms of tea plantations, while cardamom might be a lost cause this season.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Sunday the impact of the disaster is likely to be felt for a long time. Preliminary assessments indicate that nearly 20,000 houses have been fully damaged and nearly 10,000 km of state PWD roads affected. The preliminary loss is pegged at Rs 83.16 billion.

"Between 9th and 12th of this month, 37 lives have been lost and 5 persons are still missing. So far, 186 lives have been lost in the heavy rainfalls and floods. There had been 211 Tens of thousands are in the relief camps," said Vijayan on his social media page. The state has requested around Rs 12 billion from the central government for immediate relief and rehabilitation.

"State is in the midst of the second worst flood after 1924 and the heavy rainfall continues unabated. 10 out of the 14 districts are severely affected. 27 major dam shutters have been opened. The calamities are of rare severity and the damages caused are enormous," he said earlier in his Twitter account.