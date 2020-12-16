HSRP and colour coded stickers for vehicles in Delhi: All you need to know

The Delhi on Tuesday issued 239 challans to vehicle owners for HSRP and colour-coded sticker violation. The "limited" enforcement drive began in nine districts of the capital with a team deployed in each district.

The violators were fined in Wazirpur, Saket, Shastri Park, Akshardham, Delhi Cantt, Dwarka, and some other places. They were issued a fine of Rs 5,500, said KK Dahiya, special commissioner(operations) of the

"The objective of the 'limited enforcement drive' is to sensitise vehicle owners to follow provisions of the MV Act. We have started the drive in select areas of Delhi and hope it will lead to more compliance of law," Dahiya told PTI.

Affixation of HSRPs and colour-coded sticker is mandatory as per court and government orders. Vehicles registered prior to April 1, 2019 must have the HSRPs and sticker installed while new vehicles registered after the date come equipped with both. The had issued a public notice in October asking vehicle owners to get the plates and sticker affixed, warning of launching a drive to catch violators.

Under the Motor Vehicles Act, the fine for not having HSRP is Rs 10,000.

What is HSRP number plate?

The HSRP number plates are hologram-based, colour-coded stickers for vehicles plying in Delhi-NCR which would indicate the nature of the fuel used in them. While light blue stickers are used in vehicles using petrol and CNG fuel, orange stickers are put on diesel-run vehicles.

When was HSRP number plates implemented?

In December 2018, the Union government informed SC it had notified the amendments to Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 following which all new vehicles will be sold pre-fitted with high security registration plates (HSRP) from April 1, 2019. The MoRTH notification mandated that HSRP, including the third registration mark, shall be supplied by manufacturers for all vehicles made on or after April 1, 2019, to their dealers. The dealers will then place a mark of registration on such plates and affix them on the vehicle.

Where to get HSRP number plates?

The vehicle dealers can provide high-security registration plates for old vehicles. The helps in keeping track of vehicles and makes it easier to trace a lost or stolen vehicle.