Hijab-clad students asked to leave college premises by principal in Udupi

Trouble erupted at the MGM college in Udupi on Thursday when some girl students wearing hijabs were sent out of the institution premises by the college principal.
Postgraduate students who sought entry into the college wearing hijabs complained that they are not even allowed to attend the classes or enter the college premises which is in violation of the High Court order.
The students said they could not appear for their examinations earlier due to the row over the hijab issue.
Girl students wearing hijab who came to attend degree classes also left the campus after the order from the principal.
