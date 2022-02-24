CM Pramod Sawant seeks help from MEA for safe return of Goans from Ukraine

-
Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant on Thursday sought the help of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for the safe return of Goans who are currently in the crisis-hit Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine, claiming it's intended to protect civilians.
Sawant in a Twitter post said, "We are concerned about the Goans in Ukraine who are considering to return to India in the light of ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis. I request Union Minister for External Affairs @DrSJaishankar ji for help in the safe return of Goans. I am keeping track of the situation.
Goa's NRI Commissioner Narendra Sawaikar also wrote a letter to the Ministry of External Affairs in this connection.
Many Goans are currently residing in Ukraine due to various purposes, including higher studies, and due to the ongoing tension between Russia and Ukraine, I have started receiving requests for help and assistance from them to return to India, Sawaikar said in the letter.
He said Goans in Ukraine are anxious to temporarily return till the situation normalises there.
