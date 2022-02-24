Nawab Malik spends night in ED custody; MVA leaders to stage protest

-
ALSO READ
Opposition 'completely directionless' in 2 years of MVA govt: Shiv Sena
MVA govt turned crisis into opportunity: CM on completing 2 yrs in office
Shiv Sena demands CBI probe into death of Mahant Narendra Giri
BJP will get another opportunity to come to power in Maharashtra: Fadnavis
Bombay High Court rejects Nitesh Rane's anticipatory bail plea
-
Ministers and legislators of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra will stage a protest on Thursday against the arrest of minister Nawab Malik, who spent the night in ED office here after the Central agency obtained his custody in a money laundering case.
Malik (62) was arrested on Wednesday after being questioned for about five hours at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area and later produced before special judge R N Rokade, who remanded him in the ED custody till March 3.
The agency said the money laundering probe was linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. Malik was produced in a special PMLA court where it claimed the NCP leader was "actively" involved in "terror funding".
Maharashtra ministers will participate in a protest near Mantralaya, the state secretariat in south Mumbai, on Thursday morning. From February 25 onwards, workers of all three MVA parties will hold morchas in the state.
There is no question of taking the resignation of Malik since he has not committed anything wrong, a senior NCP leader said after a meeting of top MVA leaders here Wednesday evening.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU