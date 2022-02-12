Hijab row: Motivated comments on internal issues aren't welcome, says MEA

-
India has asked other countries to refrain from commenting on the issue of dress code in educational institutions in Karnataka, stating that "motivated comments on our internal issues aren't welcome."
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) made these remarks on Saturday in response to media queries on India's reaction to comments by some countries on the dress code in some educational institutions in Karnataka.
"A matter regarding dress code in some educational institutions in Karnataka is under judicial examination by Karnataka High Court...Motivated comments on our internal issues aren't welcome," said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on comments on dress code in some educational institutions in Karnataka.
Notably, Pakistan had summoned India's Charge d'Affaires in Islamabad over an ongoing hijab row in Karnataka.
The Pakistan Foreign Office on Wednesday had said that the Indian Charge d'Affaires was summoned over the hijab row in Karnataka.
The Hijab protests began on February 4 at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi district in Karnataka when some students alleged that they had been barred from attending classes wearing hijab (a headscarf worn by Muslim women).
The Supreme Court on Friday refused to hear urgent pleas relating to the hijab row in Karnataka and said it is "watching" what's happening in the state and in hearing before the High Court.
