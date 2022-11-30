Himachal CM holds roadshow in support of BJP candidates in MCD polls

-
ALSO READ
BJP well-prepared, will secure comfortable win in MCD polls: Ex-mayors
Delhi BJP likely to release MCD poll manifesto on Nov 25, says report
BJP expresses confidence to win Delhi MCD polls for fourth time in a row
Gopal Rai launches AAP war room for MCD polls, predicts landslide victory
MCD polls: 1,416 contenders in fray; AAP, BJP field 250 candidates each
-
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Wednesday held a roadshow in favour of some BJP candidates in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections.
The chief minister, who has been campaigning in the Delhi civic polls, will address four public meetings in Ashok Vihar, Shastri Nagar, Shalimar Bagh and Rohini on Thursday.
Thakur held the roadshow from Mata Rameshwari Nagar in Tikona Park to Dev Nagar in Karol Bagh.
Himachal Pradesh BJP president Suresh Kashyap was also present during the campaign in the national capital, where a large number of Himachalis reside.
The BJP is seeking to retain power in the civic body and facing a stiff challenge from the Aam Aadmi Party, which governs Delhi. Municipal polls in Delhi will be held on December 4.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 21:10 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU