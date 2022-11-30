JUST IN
Business Standard

Himachal CM holds roadshow in support of BJP candidates in MCD polls

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Wednesday held a roadshow in favour of some BJP candidates in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections

Topics
Jairam Thakur | Delhi | MCD elections

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Jairam Thakur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Wednesday held a roadshow in favour of some BJP candidates in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections.

The chief minister, who has been campaigning in the Delhi civic polls, will address four public meetings in Ashok Vihar, Shastri Nagar, Shalimar Bagh and Rohini on Thursday.

Thakur held the roadshow from Mata Rameshwari Nagar in Tikona Park to Dev Nagar in Karol Bagh.

Himachal Pradesh BJP president Suresh Kashyap was also present during the campaign in the national capital, where a large number of Himachalis reside.

The BJP is seeking to retain power in the civic body and facing a stiff challenge from the Aam Aadmi Party, which governs Delhi. Municipal polls in Delhi will be held on December 4.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 21:10 IST

`
