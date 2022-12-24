JUST IN
Himachal governor flags off 2 mobile health vans for Chamba, Sirmaur
Cystic fibrosis drug could be used to treat pneumonia, shows research
Those responsible for Udaipur paper leak won't be spared: Ashok Gehlot
Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute: Court seeks survey report of mosque complex
Ashwini Vaishnaw ousts 10 senior DoT officers with doubtful integrity
HC quashes POCSO FIR noting future of parties' children depends on outcome
Karachi to host entire New Zealand series: Pakistan Cricket Board
Sisodia seeks renewal of agencies providing free lab tests at Delhi clinics
Rajasthan 2nd grade teacher recruitment exam paper leaked; 44 held
Shahid Afridi named interim chief selector of Pakistan men's national team
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Cystic fibrosis drug could be used to treat pneumonia, shows research
icon-arrow-left
UP CM to provide Rs 5.3 cr aid for kin of journalists who died due to Covid
Business Standard

Himachal governor flags off 2 mobile health vans for Chamba, Sirmaur

The van has facilities like central oxygen system, examination couch, electric suction machine, minor surgery set, nebulizer, 12 channel ECG machine, steriliser, oxygen cylinder, and defibrillator

Topics
Himachal Pradesh | healthcare

Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

Life insurance
Photo: Shutterstock

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar flagged off two mobile health vans on Saturday for Chamba and Sirmaur districts.

The van has facilities like central oxygen system, refrigerator, electric cooler, examination couch, electric suction machine, minor surgery set, nebulizer, 12 channel ECG machine, steriliser, defibrillator and oxygen cylinder.

Providing mobile health services was the need of the hour and as Himachal Pradesh has tough geographical conditions, the vans would be very beneficial for providing first aid to the people, Arlekar, who is also the president of State Red Cross Society, said.

The vans have been made available by the Indian Red Cross Society.

The governor also inspected the vans and enquired about the health services and facilities available for the people.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Himachal Pradesh

First Published: Sat, December 24 2022. 20:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.