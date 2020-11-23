Himachal govt to conduct survey to identify coroanvirus, other patients

government is set to conduct a large-scale survey between November 25 and December 27 in a bid to identify the patients of COVID-19, tuberculosis, leprosy, sugar and high blood pressure.

As many as 800 teams having two members each have been constituted to conduct the survey.

" government will conduct a door-to-door survey to identify the patients of COVID-19, tuberculosis, leprosy, sugar and high blood pressure between November 25 and December 27. Eight hundred teams having 2 members in each team have been constituted," said the state government.

This comes amid a rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state. According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 7,070 active cases in the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)