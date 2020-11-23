Himachal govt to conduct survey to identify coroanvirus, other patients

-
ALSO READ
HC asks Himachal to share details of steps taken for Covid-19 management
NEP 2020 to be implemented in Himachal Pradesh with immediate effect
Quarantine must for those entering Himachal from red zones: State govt
Over 453,000 people returned to Himachal Pradesh during lockdown: Minister
Himachal Pradesh's GST share of Rs 1,628 cr for Apr-Jul pending with Centre
-
Himachal Pradesh government is set to conduct a large-scale survey between November 25 and December 27 in a bid to identify the patients of COVID-19, tuberculosis, leprosy, sugar and high blood pressure.
As many as 800 teams having two members each have been constituted to conduct the survey.
"Himachal Pradesh government will conduct a door-to-door survey to identify the patients of COVID-19, tuberculosis, leprosy, sugar and high blood pressure between November 25 and December 27. Eight hundred teams having 2 members in each team have been constituted," said the state government.
This comes amid a rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state. According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 7,070 active cases in the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU