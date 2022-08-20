Himachal Pradesh: At least 16 dead, 8 missing in flash floods, landslides

-
-
At least 16 people were killed and eight others went missing in incidents of landslide, flash flood and cloud burst triggered by heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh in the past 24 hours, State Disaster Management Department Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said on Saturday.
The maximum damage has been reported from Mandi, Kangra and Chamba districts, he said, adding that so far 34 weather-related incidents have been reported from the state.
A number of roads have been blocked for traffic, he added.
First Published: Sat, August 20 2022. 20:01 IST