Himachal Pradesh: At least 16 dead, 8 missing in flash floods, landslides

At least 16 people were killed and eight others went missing in incidents of landslide, flash and cloud burst triggered by heavy rainfall in in the past 24 hours, State Disaster Management Department Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said on Saturday.

The maximum damage has been reported from Mandi, Kangra and Chamba districts, he said, adding that so far 34 weather-related incidents have been reported from the state.

A number of roads have been blocked for traffic, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)