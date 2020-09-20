JUST IN
Himachal Pradesh: Covid-19 Unlock 4.0 attracts a sea of people to Shimla

People were strolling on the streets of famous Mall Road in Shimla while abiding by the social distancing norm and wearing masks

ANI 

A view of the hill city of Shimla draped in snow after fresh snowfall
A view of the hill city of Shimla draped in snow after fresh snowfall. File Photo

The Himachal Pradesh government's decision to lift restrictions on the inter-state movement under Unlock 4 has offered hope to the state's tourism industry that it will encourage people to consider spending vacations later this year.

Even on Sunday, people were strolling on the streets of famous Mall Road in Shimla while abiding by the social distancing norm and wearing masks.

"Due to lockdown, we were at home for almost six months. It feels good to be here. We are taking all precautionary measures," a visitor told ANI.

A couple of days back, the Himachal Pradesh government had lifted travel-related restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic as people entering the state will not be required to produce a pass or online registration. This easing of restrictions has come as a big step in reviving the sluggish economy of the region.

This state is heavily dependent on tourism and has an ample number of pilgrimage spots within its borders. With winters approaching, people throng here because of snowfall views and adventure activities.

First Published: Sun, September 20 2020. 09:13 IST

