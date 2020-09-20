CBI files chargesheet against 15 accused over VVIP helicopter contract case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a supplementary chargesheet against 15 accused including persons, private companies in a case related to the award of a contract to a UK-based company for the supply of 12 VVIP helicopters.

"A charge sheet has been filed against 15 accused under 120B read with 201, 420, 467, 468, 471 IPC and Sections 7, 8, 9, 12 and 13(2) read with section 13(1)(d) of PC Act, 1988," the probe agency said.

These accused private companies are based at Mohali/Chandigarh, New Delhi, Kolkata and Mauritius.

According to the CBI, it was alleged during the further investigation, the two accused through their New Delhi-based company had acquired a firm based at Kolkata in 2009 to launder illicit kickbacks/ill-gotten money and received it through banking channels in collusion with other accused who created shell companies. Later, they opened fake accounts in different banks for returning such kickbacks.

"It was further alleged that in pursuance of the conspiracy, the other accused through their respective companies had facilitated in transferring and routing the kickbacks/bribe paid by a company based in the UK. The other accused allegedly prepared fake invoices and sent mails for transferring the said kickbacks through said companies. The copies of documents and details were recovered," the probe agency said.

had earlier filed a chargesheet in this case on September 1, 2017, against a then Air Chief Marshal (now retd) and 11 other accused.

