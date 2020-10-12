Hindu Rao Hospital strike: Resident doctors withdraw from services

-
ALSO READ
Hindu Rao docs go on symbolic indefinite strike over non-payment of salary
Hindu Rao strike: Govt calls for shifting Covid patients to own facilities
Doctors, nurses share Covid-19 challenges, apprehensions as crisis deepens
Covid-19: Karnataka govt prohibits strike by doctors, health staff
As India's Covid-19 cases rise, docs 'scared like the patients, exhausted'
-
The Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation-run Hindu Rao Hospital on Sunday withdrew from work after the administration failed to meet the deadline for releasing their salaries.
The RDA had on Friday threatened to withdraw the services if the administration did not pay their salaries within 48 hours. The deadline expired on Sunday morning.
"More than 200 resident doctors and over 300 nursing staff are on an indefinite strike since October 5. The administration has not paid our salaries for three months. It is difficult to continue working like this," RDA president Abhimanyu Sardana said.
Authorities on Saturday shifted 20 Covid-19 patients from the hospital to the Delhi government-run facilities, with Health Minister Satyendar Jain saying the BJP-led civic body should "hand over" municipal hospitals to the AAP dispensation if they cannot run them.
At present, there are three critically ill patients at the hospital who are being taken care of by senior doctors.
Hindu Rao is the largest municipal hospital in Delhi with 900 beds, and is currently a dedicated Covid-19 facility. Many of its healthcare workers had contracted the infection earlier.
North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash had on Saturday claimed that crores of fund are due to the North Delhi Municipal Corporation from the Delhi government, which they are "not paying to handicap us".
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU