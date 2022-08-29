Here's a full list of bank and school holidays in Sept 2022; Check details

Banks will be closed for a total of 13 days in September 2022. While are generally closed on Sundays and two Saturdays, it is important to note that there are multiple occasions when bank officials do not work.

Holidays are placed under three brackets by the Reserve Bank of India: under the Negotiable Instruments Act; under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Bank's closing of accounts . Also read | Indian states on average have 25 days of public holidays in a year

It is advisable to check your bank's calendar before visiting. On the other hand, schools will also be closed for a similar number of days. However, schedules might differ depending on the school's regulatory bodies.

Sir John Lubbock of England was responsible for creating a Bank Holiday Act in 1971. It was initiated as a bill that on particular days, and financial buildings will be closed. As a result, these were later called bank holidays.

Holidays in September: Weekdays

Date Day Occasion Region 1-Sep-22 Thursday Ganesh Chaturthi 2nd day Panaji 1-Sep-22 Thursday Nua Khai Odisha 6-Sep-22 Thursday Karma Puja Ranchi 6-Sep-22 Tuesday Ramdev Jayanti/Tejadashmi Rajasthan 7-Sep-22 Wednesday : First Onam Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram 8-Sep-22 Thursday Prakash Utsav Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji Punjab 8-Sep-22 Thursday Thiruvonam Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram 9-Sep-22 Friday Indrajatra Gangtok 10-Sep-22 Saturday Sri Narayana Guru Jayanti Rajasthan 21-Sep-22 Wednesday Sri Narayana Guru Samadhi Kerala 21-Sep-22 Wednesday Heroes Martyrdom’s day Haryana 23-Sep-22 Friday Shahid Bhagat Singh’s Birthday Punjab 26-Sep-22 Monday Navtatri Sthapna/Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi Jaipur, Imphal

Holidays in September: Weekends

Date Day Reason for holiday 4-Sep-22 Sunday First Sunday 10-Sep-22 Saturday Second Saturday 11-Sep-22 Sunday Second Sunday 18-Sep-22 Sunday Third Sunday 24-Sep-22 Saturday Fourth Saturday 25-Sep-22 Sunday Fourth Sunday

Holidays in September: Significance of some holidays

will be closed for the first three days in September, which means that you would not be able to visit banks and perform specific duties. However, digital banks will remain active.

Third Onam: The festival celebrations end with Thiruvonam which is followed by another two days as the third and fourth . It is called Avvittom and it marks the preparation of King Mahabali's return ascension to the heavens.

Indra Jatra: Indra Jatra is a part of Nepalese culture. It is the biggest festival of the "NEVAR" community in Sikkim and is celebrated enthusiastically throughout the state. The festival is celebrated to impress Lord Indra with rain and showers.

Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti: Sri Narayana Jayanthi is celebrated as the birthday of Narayana Guru, a saint and social reformer of India. The birthday of this Great Saint/Avathar is celebrated in the Kerala region and is called Sree Narayana Jayanti.

Mahalaya: Mahalaya is marked as a day when Goddess Durga defeated the demon Mahishasura. It marks the end of Pritri-Paksha (the Shradh or the mourning period).

Haryana Heroes’ Martyrdom Day: The day is observed to remember the martyrs of the state who had made the highest sacrifices for the nation and to ingrain the spirit of patriotism among the people of the country.

Shaheed Ji Jayanti: The day is observed to mark the birth anniverary of Shaheed . On this day, heartfelt tributes are paid to the martyr who sacrificed his life for the motherland at 23 years of age.

