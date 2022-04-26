Hope SC reverses laws applied to J&K after Article 370 abrogation: Mehbooba

-
ALSO READ
SC to list pleas against abrogation of Article 370 after summer vacation
Mehbooba Mufti writes to Amit Shah on arrest of youth on terror charges
Minus Congress, no third front can fight BJP: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti
Situation in J-K worsened after abrogation of Article 370: Mehbooba
Infra development in J&K got big push post abrogation of Article 370: LG
-
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti hoped on Tuesday that the Supreme Court will not only stay the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, but reverse all the laws extended to Jammu and Kashmir after the special status of the erstwhile state was repealed.
"A state robbed of its legal and constitutional special status was cleaved into two and disempowered. Yet it took SC 3 years to list the case. Hope the Hon'ble court stays not only revocation of Article 370 but also reverses all the illegal laws brought in," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said in a tweet.
Mufti's reaction came against the backdrop of the Supreme Court agreeing to list after the summer vacation a bunch of petitions challenging the repeal of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and its bifurcation into Union territories.
On August 5, 2019, the Centre abrogated the provisions of Article 370 and bifurcated the erstwhile state into the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU