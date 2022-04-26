Hope SC reverses laws applied to J&K after Article 370 abrogation: Mehbooba

PDP president hoped on Tuesday that the will not only stay the abrogation of of the Constitution, but reverse all the laws extended to after the special status of the erstwhile state was repealed.

"A state robbed of its legal and constitutional special status was cleaved into two and disempowered. Yet it took SC 3 years to list the case. Hope the Hon'ble court stays not only revocation of but also reverses all the illegal laws brought in," the former chief minister said in a tweet.

Mufti's reaction came against the backdrop of the agreeing to list after the summer vacation a bunch of petitions challenging the repeal of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and its bifurcation into Union territories.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre abrogated the provisions of and bifurcated the erstwhile state into the Union territories of and Ladakh.

