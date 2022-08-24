JUST IN
Hospitals report 10-20% spike in heart attacks in post-Covid-19 era
Business Standard

10-20% spike seen in heart attack cases in post-Covid-19 scenario

In recent times, several young celebrities, from politics to music to films, have succumbed to sudden heart attacks

Topics
Heart attack | Cardiac arrest | Coronavirus

Sohini Das  |  Mumbai 

heart attacks
Doctors mostly agree that such events can occur almost up to a year after recovery

“If my hospital was handling 50 heart attack patients a month before Covid-19, now it is seeing 60 patients every month,” says Dr Tiny Nair, head of department of cardiology, PRS Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

First Published: Wed, August 24 2022. 19:09 IST

