Hotels in Mumbai may turn Covid centres as BMC looks to meet bed shortage

-
ALSO READ
Latest News LIVE: Cabinet approves revised guidelines for DTH services
Top headlines: India entry into global bond indices put off, SMS rules held
Latest News LIVE updates: Six killed in mine accident in Meghalaya
LIVE: Red Fort incident planned by BJP, says Kejriwal at farmers' rally
Top headlines: Govt to privatise profit-making PSUs, Wipro to buy Capco
-
Hotels in Mumbai could be used as Covid-19 care centres as the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) looks at ways to address shortage of hospital beds in the city.
Municipal Commissioner I S Chahal today announced that certain four star and five star hotels will be requisitioned to create Covid Care centres for positive patients. These would be run by professionals from major hospitals and will help expand the treatment facilities in the city.
Mumbai recorded nearly 10,000 Covid-19 cases on Sunday and is among the top ten worst affected districts in the country. There are over 91,000 active cases in the city and the spike is causing a strain on its health infrastructure.
The civic body has added 325 additional ICU beds in various hospitals increasing ICU beds to 2466. It also plans to build three jumbo field hospitals with over 2000 beds each in the next five weeks.
Chahal has also directed diagnostic laboratories to turn around test reports in twenty-four hours. The labs have instructed to give priority to swabs of symptomatic patients while processing samples collected from homes.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU