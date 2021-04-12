Hotels in Mumbai may turn Covid centres as BMC looks to meet bed shortage

Hotels in Mumbai could be used as Covid-19 care centres as the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) looks at ways to address shortage of hospital beds in the city.

Municipal Commissioner I S Chahal today announced that certain four star and five star hotels will be requisitioned to create Covid Care centres for positive patients. These would be run by professionals from major hospitals and will help expand the treatment facilities in the city.

Mumbai recorded nearly 10,000 Covid-19 cases on Sunday and is among the top ten worst affected districts in the country. There are over 91,000 active cases in the city and the spike is causing a strain on its health infrastructure.

The civic body has added 325 additional ICU beds in various hospitals increasing ICU beds to 2466. It also plans to build three jumbo field hospitals with over 2000 beds each in the next five weeks.

Chahal has also directed diagnostic laboratories to turn around test reports in twenty-four hours. The labs have instructed to give priority to swabs of symptomatic patients while processing samples collected from homes.