Hotels quarantine for coronavirus: You cannot check out any time you like

Covid-19 has hit the global tourism industry. Analysts say occupancy levels across hotels in the country have dipped to 30-32%.

But a limited number hotels near the airports in Delhi and Mumbai have started getting some guests — albeit, those that are being mandatorily sent by the governments. Since Sunday night, these new quarantine spots are being used for passengers from seven high-risk countries — China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, France, Germany, and Spain — as part of new protocol to fight Covid-19. On Monday, the list was expanded to include flyers from UAE, ...