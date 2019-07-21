How a school in Karnataka is investing in knowledge to affect change

A free and environment-friendly pre-school has come up in Siddapura district of Coorg, Karnataka. Christened Morning Glory, the school is meant for the children of plantation workers, tribal communities and the underprivileged working in Siddapura.

The idea behind this initiative stems from giving back to the community. “This is an initiative to create a clean, healthy and environment-friendly atmosphere for underprivileged children. It is an all-inclusive free school,” says Jose Ramapuram, executive director of the Evolve Back Resort (formerly Orange Country), the people ...