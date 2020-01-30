How brand Kapil Dev is being dressed up in a new coat of paint with '1983'

For years Kapil Dev has been little else than a memory, or at the most a fading patch in a scrapbook from the eighties. The man who once struck terror on the cricket field and won hearts outside, with his rustic plain speak, has been long gone from the public eye.

But now as a movie around the Indian cricket team’s 1983 World Cup victory gets ready for release in April, Brand Kapil is being dressed up in a new coat of paint. In the promotions for the movie ‘83, Kapil Dev is the key person of interest. His role is being essayed by Ranveer Singh and the two together are ...