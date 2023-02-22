JUST IN
How costly home loans shakes foundations of property developers
Horticulture sector gradually turning into organised industry: Tomar
Earthquake of 5.2 magnitude struck western Nepal, no casualty reported
Pak PM Sharif admits there will be more inflation after IMF agreement
Russia-Ukraine conflict to be on agenda of German Chancellor talks in India
Environment conservation is commitment, not compulsion for India: PM Modi
China directs local internet giants not to use Microsoft-owned ChatGPT
Gujarat Budget for fiscal 2023-24 to be presented in Assembly on Feb 24
No concern for wheat if temp prevails below 35-degree C in mid-March: IARI
Rate hike not warranted as economic growth worries: RBI MPC minutes
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» News
Horticulture sector gradually turning into organised industry: Tomar
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

How costly home loans shakes foundations of property developers

Worry about financial closure of projects if interest rates go up any further

Topics
Real Estate  | Home loans | home loan rates

Raghavendra Kamath  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Shutterstock

With expectations of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raising rates at its April monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting, property developers foresee challenges of financial closure of their projects.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Real Estate

First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 20:36 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU