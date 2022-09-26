How many mobile SIMs are linked with your Aadhaar: Check details here

-
The Department of Telecommunications' (DoT) new portal -- Telecom Analytics for Fraud Management and Consumer Protection (TAF-COP) can help people check how many mobile numbers have been registered with their Aadhaar cards. The TAF-COP website allows telecom subscribers to check all the registered mobile numbers linked to their Aadhaar numbers. It is important to note that the major responsibility of handling the Customer Acquisition Form (CAF) lies with the service providers.
However, this facility is currently available only to citizens of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Jammu & Kashmir.
According to existing DoT guidelines, an individual mobile subscriber can register up to nine mobile connections in his or her name.
The facilities provided on TAF-COP portal:
Subscribers having more than nine multiple connections in their name will be intimated by SMS
Subscribers having more than nine multiple connections in their name can - Click here, to take necessary action
Check the status 'Click here to login with your number' and enter the "Ticket ID Ref No" in the 'Request Status' tab
Steps to check mobile numbers linked to your Aadhaar
- Visit the official website of TAF-COP on tafcop.dgtelecom.gov.in
- Enter your mobile number and click on 'Request OTP'
- Enter the OTP and click on submit
- You can see the mobile numbers registered with your Aadhaar card
You may choose to select the numbers that are not in your name or not required and submit your report.
No action is required for the numbers you need to retain. If your mobile number is activated as a corporate connection then all related mobiles of your corporate will be listed.
How to report if any mobile number is not yours or is no longer required
Select that particular mobile number and choose any one of the three options to take action
1) This is not my number
2) Not required
3) Required
Now, click on 'report'
How to check if your mobile number is linked to Aadhaar
- Visit the UIDAI official portal -- www.uidai.gov.in
- Enter your Aadhaar number, mobile number and security code (Captcha)
- Click on 'Send OTP'
- If your mobile is linked, you will receive an OTP. Enter the OTP and verify your mobile number
- If it is not linked, you will get a message: “Your mobile is not enrolled in our records”
How to link mobile number with Aadhaar
- Download Aadhaar update/correction form from the UIDAI website or get it from the nearest Aadhaar centre
- Along with the filled form, submit a copy of your Aadhaar card and a photo identification document (PAN card, passport, voter ID, etc)
- Your biometrics and demographic information will be verified
- You will receive an acknowledgement slip and your mobile number will get linked to Aadhaar within a few days
- At the telecom service provider’s store, give your Aadhaar card and mobile number
- After biometric verification, you will receive an OTP and submit it to complete the verification process
First Published: Mon, September 26 2022. 20:21 IST
